'You've got to be adaptable': Pallister, top doctor to discuss health orders tomorrow
Manitoba's premier says he and the province's top doctor will be speaking about Manitoba's health orders on Tuesday.
The province has met the vaccination targets to move forward with the third phase of Manitoba's reopening plan. The province previously announced it would reopen further if 80 per cent of eligible Manitobans received one dose of the vaccine and 75 per cent received two doses by Labour Day.
As of Monday, the province had 81.4 per cent of eligible Manitobans vaccinated with one shot and 75.5 per cent of eligible Manitobans vaccinated with two shots.
When asked Monday if Manitoba will re-implement a mask mandate across the province, Premier Brian Pallister said he and Dr. Brent Roussin would have more to say about the topic tomorrow.
"Certainly, you've got to be adaptable with this," Pallister said.
Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, confirmed he and the premier would be discussing public health restrictions and measures moving forward on Tuesday.
He would not comment further at this time.
In early August, Manitoba removed the mask mandate, which had been in place in all indoor public places in Winnipeg for nearly 11 months.
