'You want to be on his team': 85-year-old Winnipegger dominating pickleball court

Six years ago, Ed Reinholdt didn’t even know what pickleball was.

Now, the 85-year-old Winnipegger takes to the court three times a week, and he is often competing and beating people half his age.

“It’s a little bit of a challenge,” Reinholdt said. “And, actually, you get exercise without realizing you’re exercising."

Reinholdt moved from Germany to Winnipeg when he was 18. He said he has always enjoyed learning throughout his life, and has always been physically active.

Pickleball, a racquet sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong, was the perfect hobby for him to pick up.

Reinholdt first developed an interest in it six years ago to help him fill a void in his life.

“My wife ended up in the nursing home, and I was sitting by myself, twiddling my thumbs,” he said. “Then, my son-in-law, said I know a buddy of mine, he’s playing pickleball. I’ve never heard of pickleball before, so I thought, ‘Okay, I’ll give it a try.’"

After two lessons, he was hooked and is now a regular at the Dakota Community Centre fieldhouse, where he is a force to be reckoned with on the pickleball court.

“You want to be on his team,” said Melinda Deleurme, a fellow pickleball player. “You don’t want to play against him, because chances are, you aren’t going to do well against him.”

“I try my best, we all do our best, and if you lose, that’s okay, next game, you might win,” Reinholdt said.

While Reinholdt enjoys the competition, he said the friendships he has made on the court makes pickleball so rewarding.

Reinholdt turns 86 next month, and he does not plan on retiring from pickleball anytime soon.

“I can drop dead tomorrow, but my goal (to keep playing) is 90,” he said.