You will be able to get your flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine in one sitting this fall

Waterloo region and Wellington County residents will have the option of getting both their flu shot and COVID-19 booster at the same appointment this fall.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health (WDGPH) is hoping the convenience of getting two shots in one sitting will increase vaccination rates.

“It really will be about getting the vaccines out to people in a way that make more sense to them,” said Dr. Matthew Tenenbaum, associate medical officer of health for WDGPH.

Dr. Tenenbaum said he’s expecting the flu risk will be higher this season because fewer people are wearing masks.

He added the risk of COVID-19 is still very much present – and it’s best to protect yourself against both.

Dr. Tenenbaum said nurses will always talk patients through the best options for them and people who have had adverse reactions to vaccines in the past may not be eligible for the dual dose.

“We know that if you have two vaccines together and you have an adverse reaction, it can make things a bit tricky as to knowing which vaccine caused that reaction,” he said. “For most people that isn’t an issue… but for some people who have a history of adverse reactions to other COVID-19 vaccines we may recommend some special monitoring… so we will have individualized instructions on that basis.”

Region of Waterloo Public Health confirmed Monday it is also planning to offer both vaccines concurrently during its fall clinics.

“So clients can receive one or both vaccines in a single appointment,” Waterloo regional public health said in an email. “We will continue to work with our community health care partners to ensure both COVID-19 and influenza vaccines are available to residents in locations that are easily accessible.”

BRANT COUNTY WON’T OFFER DUAL SHOTS

When it comes to duo doses in one appointment, every health unit is different.

Brant County says they do not currently plan to co-administer the shots, saying doing so would likely increase wait times.

“The administration of both vaccines involves two separate clinic flows and documentation systems, as well as the challenges that come with personnel drawing two different types of vaccine," Brant County said in an email.

CTV Kitchener also reached out to Huron Perth Public Health to ask if they plan to administer duo doses but did not receive a response before air time.

APPOINTMENT DATES TO BE ANNOUNCED

Public health units are now awaiting more details from the province before they can confirm the dates of when appointments can begin.

Dr. Tenenbaum said the potential timing of the newest COVID-19 booster is still up in the air, as it's awaiting government approval.

“We do expect that with the new booster, targeting Omicron its going to be something available on a rolling basis,” he said.

“We will have limited quantities at first, focusing on people in long-term care, retirement homes, older adults in the community, and then as more supply becomes available, younger adults and those at lower risk will get it."

For information on how to book a COVID-19 vaccine click here.