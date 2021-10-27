'You will not be given a platform,' Wasaga Beach blocks 'toxic' comments on social media

The Town of Wasaga Beach says it will “temporarily” put an end to comments on it’s social media pages they say will stop the spread of hate and misinformation.

In a Facebook post, Mayor Nina Bifolchi addressed the community and pointed the finger at a "small handful of people," who she calls toxic and is abusing the town's social media platforms as a way to "spread their hate, lies, and bullying behaviour."

"When their lies and hate are not permitted, they claim censorship. Toxic people love playing the victim," says Bifolchi.

"Their twisting of the facts to suit their needs and narcissistic ways is keeping staff busy monitoring the town's social media platform, taking away from other proactive activities."

According to the post, the town staff discussed the situation with the Chief Administrative Officer, George Vadeboncoeur, and agreed to turn off the comments but says it will continue to share information on its channels.

According to Bifolchi, the decision to mute comments is "not about the town trying to control the narrative," but to silence the negativity online.

"To the small group, you will not be given a platform to spew your hate and lies," she says.

Bilfochi went on to thank those in the community who have used its platforms and expressed their views respectfully.

The town's council and committee meetings will continue to stream live on Youtube.