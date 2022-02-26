You will still need proof of vaccination at the NAC after March 1

The National Arts Centre is adding its name to a list of venues that will continue to ask patrons for proof of vaccination against COVID-19 even after it is no longer a provincial requirement.

Ontario is removing its mandate requiring businesses such as restaurants and concert venues check for proof of vaccination before serving customers on Tuesday; however, in a statement to CTV News Ottawa, the NAC says it plans to keep checking vaccination status until further notice.

"Beyond March 1 and until further notice, the National Arts Centre will continue to require audience members show their proof of vaccination and wear masks while seated in our performance halls. Patrons will also have to show proof of vaccination at our 1 Elgin restaurant," said the NAC’s executive director of strategy and communications Annabelle Cloutier.

Cloutier says the NAC strives to ensure a safe environment for audiences and artists, and for its employees, who must also be vaccinated because they work for a federal Crown Corporation.

"We are aware of the latest regulations updates from the province, and as like-minded organizations such as other performances venues and museums, we are taking the time assess the implications of further changes to our institutional vaccination policy," Cloutier said.

Some other businesses and venues in Ottawa have announced they will continue to check vaccination status for some time after March 1, including the Canadian Museum of Nature and the Bytowne Cinema.

The NAC reopened Friday following the end of the "Freedom Convoy" occupation last week.