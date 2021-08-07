Young actors highlight how COVID-19 impacted them through musical

A team of about 20 youth performers in North Bay were putting on a show at the waterfront Friday morning. It's the first show Dreamcoat Fantasy Theatre has put on since last January.

The show, ‘COVID Chronicles - The Musical’ shared how the pandemic has impacted the young actors' daily lives, what they missed and what they look forward to.

For the last year and a half, the young actors have been waiting for the moment to make the stage their own.

"It means a lot to me because Dreamcoat was cancelled last year for the summer and I really missed it,” said actor Lilyia Young.

The performers spent the last two weeks rehearsing songs, memorizing lines, and learning the dance moves. The show is a salute to music from past performances along with the stories of how COVID-19 impacted the children, and what they look forward to as restrictions ease.

"It's been hard because I’m not able to go to school and everyone has missed school,” said actor Paige Lamont. “I've not been able to go horse showing or do any voice lessons in person. I started crying when I got my mic on because I haven't had a mic on since last year."

While actor Shea Gore has been missing participating taking part in cheerleading.

"I was sad I couldn't do cheerleading and I couldn't do my stunts,” she reflected. “Which I even said in the play."

The musical is a culmination of Dreamcoat's two week summer program camp. The show's director worked with the kids to see what role COVID-19 played in their lives.

"The kids had a lot of input. They wrote a lot of the lines,” Dreamcoat Fantasy Theatre Interim Executive Director Michelina Beam. “Watching them got me a little teary eyed just because of the things they were saying about friendship and perseverance

One of the songs, ‘Think Outside of the Box’, hits home for the kids. It's about challenging yourself to find new ways to have fun in the midst of the pandemic.

"Stay distanced. But, you can go still see your friends and make sure you're still having fun," said Young.

As for Dreamcoat Fantasy Theatre, it is starting to look ahead to its fall programs in hopes of leaving the stories and chronicles of COVID-19 behind.