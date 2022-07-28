Young actors in North Bay ready for the spotlight

For two weeks, the cast and crew of Dreamcoat Fantasy Theatre in North Bay have been rehearsing for opening night.

The show, which opens Thursday, is part of the theatre's Summer Whirlwind. More than 30 young actors in the camp, between the ages six and 14, have two weeks to prepare for their shows.

For some of the young performers, it's their first time on stage.

"We're nervous as it's our first show in a while," said young actor Cassandra Clausen. "But I know everyone is super prepared and it's going to be a great show."

This year, they are performing the musical called 'There's A Monster In My Closet.' It follows the story of two young girls who are having a sleepover and discover Murray, the closet monster.

The girls try to catch Murray -- while he tries to keep out of trouble.

Foster Hamilton plays Murray. Hamilton has been a part of the Dreamcast program for four years. It will be his eighth show.

"I'm feeling very excited because I got one of the lead roles and I've never gotten a lead role before," he said.

"I'm very excited because I haven't been in the Capitol Centre for three years."

Director Charlotte Blanchette said many of the kids have missed performing, as well as seeing their friends in musical theatre.

"All of these kids have worked so hard and it's been so difficult for all of us to be away from the stage," Blanchette said.

"It's so exciting and I'm so lucky to be a part of the first show back."

She was part of the Dreamcoat Fantasy Theatre when she was younger.

"I've built such a relationship with these kids. Even though it's only been two weeks," Blanchette said.

"I get to give these kids the experience that I got in these shows. This year it will be 10 years I've been a part of Dreamcoat."

There are two shows scheduled for Thursday and Friday night at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Centre. Tickets are $10 at the door.