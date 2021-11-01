Young adult in North Bay collecting garbage around town

Manley Barkhouse is an 18-year-old with special needs who spends three or more hours a day collecting garbage in his neighbourhood and said he hoped his efforts will wear off on other people.

"I do this, to try and spread awareness, to be like this ain’t right, to do this. If I were you, use a garbage can. Garbage doesn’t belong on the ground, it belongs in a garbage can, " said Barkhouse.

His efforts are being noticed by neighbours, one who told CTV News he’s making a big difference.

"I seriously think I live on the cleanest block in the city, and yet it was also the area where the homeless once lived. For him to come out here and do this, I applaud him, " said James Landrie, who lives across the street from Barkhouse.

There’s a variety of reasons Barkhouse collects garbage, but he said he’s worried about the future of the planet.

"I collect plastic wrappers, napkins, face masks, coffee cups, just about everything. It’s having a negative effect on wildlife, it’s not good that’s for sure," he said.

Typically, Barkhouse collects three or more bags of garbage each day.