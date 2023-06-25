Young Albertans honoured for 'selflessness' at Stollery Superstar event

The Stollery Children's Hospital celebrated their youngest fundraisers Sunday.

More than 200 kids and youth who helped raise money for the hospital were honoured at Fort Edmonton Park at the eighth annual Stollery Superstars Party.

The young philanthropists raised more than $275,00 last year through various ventures including running lemonade stands, taking part in school fundraisers and selling homemade crafts.

Sixteen-year-old Jevan Jackson was awarded Superstar of the Year.

He's been fundraising for the hospital since he was six, raising money on his birthdays by asking family and friends to give donations instead of presents.

"I believe the good that you give back out to the world always finds a way of coming back to you," Jackson said. "I think that helping out people in need and stuff like that is really important for the community as well."

Superstar Tylynn Howson was also honoured for raising more than $24,000 through barrel racing and pole bending jackpots.

She said she wanted to use her love of rodeo to give back to the Stollery for everything they've done for her family.

"I wouldn't be out there without the Stollery, so I do my best to give back," she added.

Howson, who lives in Grande Prairie, underwent a liver transplant at four years old. She knows what it's like to be trapped in a hospital bed and hopes her donation will help other kids.

"No one wants to spend time in the Stollery, but it's a great place to spend time in if you have to," she said. "So if it helps a kid get out of that bed one day earlier, then so be it."

The Stollery Superstars program was launched in 2015. In the past 10 years, young people from around northern Alberta have raised more than $1 million.

"We couldn't do what we do at the Stollery if it wasn't for all the kids giving back," said Sue McCoy, associate vice president of fundraising.

"The selflessness that we saw in the room today is absolutely amazing," she added.

The money raised will go in part to improving the indoor play area and adding a new outdoor play area at the Stollery, and McCoy said research has shown playing to help healing in children.

"If they're able to be kids, and they're able to play, they're going to heal faster, they're going to go home sooner."