Young, healthy Albertans are getting vaccinated at pharmacies. 'Should not be happening,' Hinshaw says

A 24-year-old Edmontonian with no health conditions says she got a COVID-19 vaccine dose at a pharmacy, something Alberta's top doctor said should not be happening.

Ashley Tollefson told CTV News she joined a waitlist at Rexall and got an appointment a week later.

"Really crazy because they still go through it by age and by health condition, so I'm 24 and I don’t have any health conditions so there must not be very many people in some of the waitlists if I was able to just go and get it."

Last week I used this link: https://t.co/2kFjnCCzuX to get on vaccine waitlists. They prioritize age and health conditions, since I’m 24 with no conditions there must not be many people on the lists as I waited only a week. Share the link! Help stop vaccines going to waste! pic.twitter.com/0aPYEcH8sL

She's not the only young Albertan who says they have received a first dose.

Was offered a Pfizer appointment if I could arrive within 25 minutes due to no-shows. I had signed up on a cancellation wait list about 2 weeks ago.



Had to drive to the appointment like Vin Diesel, but... pic.twitter.com/5OzQ3pVwww

On Thursday, Chief Medical Officer of Health said "that is something that should not be happening," but a day later Alberta Health told CTV News, in part, that "any excess doses remaining at the end of the day can be used according to the Alberta Health guidance for the next most appropriate individuals."

Right now, anyone at least 16 years old with a health condition and all front-line health workers can get vaccinated. Albertans aged 55 to 64 can get an AstraZeneca shot.

"I think it's really important that we vaccinate older people, people with health conditions and essential workers, but if the vaccine is going to go in the garbage, I think it's important that it goes into anybody who's available," Tollefson said.

Shoppers and Rexall told CTV News they are only booking people who are eligible, but:

"Our stores also follow the provincial government's waste mitigation protocol to make sure that no dose has, or will be, wasted," Shoppers said.

"Any excess doses remaining at the end of the day can be used according to the Alberta Health guidance for the next most appropriate individuals," Rexall said.

Alberta had administered 1,082,391 vaccine doses as of the end of Thursday.

With files from Bill Fortier