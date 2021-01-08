Police are warning residents after a young child ate a piece of cookie containing cannabis in Amherstburg.

Windsor police officers with the Amherstburg Detachment responded to a home for a medical call involving a child on Thursday.

When officers arrived, it was reported that the child had consumed part of the cookie containing a cannabis product.

Through investigation, police say they learned an adult caregiver gave the child a piece of cookie and they were unaware at the time that it contained a cannabis product. The caregiver also consumed a piece of the cookie and believed there was something wrong with the cookie after tasting it.

Changes in the behaviour of the child caused concern. Police say the child was treated medically and did not suffer any life-threatening reactions.

Police would like to remind the public the importance of keeping cannabis edibles away from children.

“This is an unfortunate example of how easily and quickly a child or even an adult can unknowingly consume an edible cannabis product,” said a news release from police. “Cannabis products should be stored out of reach of children, in child-resistant containers, locked-up, and all cannabis products should be clearly labeled in their original packaging.”

Police say no criminal charges are expected.

Officers would also like to remind the community that recreational cannabis can only be legally purchased on-line through the Ontario Cannabis Store or at one of the licensed authorized Retail Stores located in Ontario.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service - Amherstburg Detachment at 519-736-8559, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.