Young athletes showcase talents at the Collingwood Summer Circus Spectacular

Several Collingwood athletes are showcasing their hard work and talents.

The Collingwood Summer Circus Spectacular will feature talented young professionals from the local circus school.

"We have many different acts; ground acts, aerial acts, there will be jugglers and hula hoopers. You'll see all kinds of different apparatuses and acrobatics. It'll be amazing," said Tara Leslie, The Circus Company head coach.

The family-friendly 60-minute show will perform on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and on July 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Simcoe Street Theatre in Collingwood.

Ticket information is available here.