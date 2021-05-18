Young B.C. teen dies in ATV accident, Mounties say

RCMP say a 14-year-old boy has died in an all-terrain vehicle accident near 100 Mile House, B.C.

Mounties say in a news release the boy was with a group of friends when his ATV crashed along a trail on Crown land near a logging road on Friday.

Other people in the area came to help the youths and called 911 by radio.

RCMP say emergency responders met a vehicle that had begun transporting the boy on a logging road and conducted a quick transfer.

They say the boy was taken to hospital but did not survive.

Mounties say the ATV has been seized for mechanical inspection and the cause of the crash is not yet known.

Family, friends and students at the boy's high school have been offered grief support.

“All members and staff of the 100 Mile House RCMP offer condolences to family and friends as they move forward from this tragic incident. Our investigation is ongoing,” Cpl. Madonna Saunderson says in the statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2021.