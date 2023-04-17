Young bowler scores perfect game at tenpin national championships in Guelph, Ont.

The best junior tenpin bowlers in Canada are competing in Guelph this week, and one player has already rolled a perfect game.

The Youth Bowl Canada Tenpin National Championships run from April 17 to April 19 at Woodlawn Bowl.

“It’s really exciting,” said Autumn Cooper, part of Team Southern Ontario. “Not really nervous, but I’m more excited.”

Cooper, who is from Ingersoll, started bowling two years ago in Woodstock. She quickly became the best in her area before qualifying for the competition.

“I just like meeting new people and trying out new experiences,” she said.

Cooper achieved her goal of scoring over 120 pointsin each of her first two games, but she’d like to leave with some hardware too.

“I am hoping to win a medal,” she admitted.

‘LETTING KIDS LOOSE’

Youth Bowl Canada has been organizing the event for almost 50 years and competitors come from the western provinces, Quebec, southern and northern Ontario.

“I never thought that bowling couldbevery, very exciting,” said Anchelene Ibasco, whose sister is playing for Team Saskatchewan.

“I’m just so excited to be here,” added Sam McVicar, who is cheering for Team Manitoba. “This is such a huge opportunity for all of these kids.”

Not only do the young athletes get to compete at a high level, but the eventbringsthem together for something bigger than the sport.

“It’s just basically letting the kids loose,” said Marc Skelton, a coach for Team Southern Ontario. “Not worrying too much about how they’re bowling. Just have fun, make some new friends.”

“The kids are making life-long friendships and so are their parents,” McVicar added.

MANITOBA PLAYER BOWLS PERFECT GAME

Those friendships were already evident on day one of competition.

Players and spectators both celebrated as one athlete bowled a perfect game on Monday.

Team Manitoba’s, Israel Potter said it’s actually his tenth sanctioned perfect game.

“Awesome, it’s a great feeling,” he told CTV News. “I’ve never had one at nationals, so it’s a new thing.”

Spectators said a perfect game is not uncommon in tenpin, but it is at this level of competition.

“It doesn’t happen too often, but we’ve got some really good bowlers out here and they’re proving it,” said Todd Britton, the secretary and treasurer for Youth Bowl Canada.

“Especially with the pressure at the end, that perfect game is amazing,” added Skelton.

Potter, however, isn’t fazed by his accomplishment.

“I get less nervous over time,” he said. “I don’t get super nervous anymore now that I’ve been to a few [competitions]. Tenth perfect game, I don’t get as nervous, but it’s still a great feeling.”