Young boy killed in Dartmouth shooting: Halifax police

A young boy has died from his injuries after a shooting in Dartmouth on Tuesday.

At 4:07 p.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to a call related to a shooting on Windmill Road. Police say a young boy was transported to hospital, where he has died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident, or video from the area, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

"We are making every effort possible to further this investigation. Our thoughts are with the family for their tragic loss," read a release from the Halifax Regional Police.