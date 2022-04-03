Young Bracebridge girl giving back to Rosseau animal sanctuary

A young Bracebridge girl with love for animals is taking her role in a class fundraiser to new heights.

Madison Heron and her class have been raising funds for Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary. It's a passion close to the young 7-year-old girl's heart.

"I love animals too, so I just want to raise a lot of money. That's all I want to do," Heron says. "I love every animal!"

Heron and her mother, Kim Schemmer, set a personal fundraising goal of $100. But as word spread to family and friends and beyond with the help of social media, they began to increase their goal.

"We bumped it up to $500, we hit that goal, $750, hit that goal, and now we're at $900 of $1000," Schemmer says. "And I have a feeling before the fundraiser ends Friday, we'll be increasing the goal again, hopefully!"

Schemmer says they are grateful for the support, which has come from many people who the family doesn't even know.

"I guess through it being shared through other friends, there are just strangers who I guess really believe in the organization and what they do," says Schemmer. "I'm super proud of her. She's so excited, and she's a true animal lover."

The funds are crucial for the animal rescue center based in Rosseau. As it receives no government funding, it is entirely reliant on the public to complete its mission of rescuing and rehabilitating animals in need.

"Right now, it's baby season; it's already started, so we have some baby squirrels in care right now, and the money will mainly go to the care of the baby animals because it's spring, spring-summer are our busiest seasons," says Kevin De Cock, the centre's assistant director of animal care.

"The money will mainly go-to food, mainly food, enclosures that we still need to build or renovate so that the money will go to our babies right now."

Schemmer says that by helping a cause close to her heart, the fundraiser teaches her daughter a valuable life lesson.

"Kids are, so I want this. I want that, so it's really nice to be able to show her how good it feels to be able to raise money and help someone else or animals."

If you'd like to support Madison's effort, you can click here.

For more information on Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, click here.