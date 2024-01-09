Young Calgary esports competitors to play in-person tournaments

Following a successful launch of a number of virtual tournaments, Calgary youth will now be able to go head-to-head in some live tournaments later this year.

Hosted by YMCA Calgary, the competitions will be in-person at the Shane Homes YMCA in Rocky Ridge and the Brookfield Residential YMCA in Seton.

The first tournament is scheduled for Jan. 20.

Organizers say up until now, all of the YMCA's esports tournaments have been held virtually, so this is a marked change for those interested in the thrill of competition.

"Having that physical element will be super grounding and a pinnacle point for our program," said Arron Pitre, the YMCA's esports supervisor.

"A community member reached out to me during our Friday hangout to say that, in the first tournament, he made a friend. Now, they hang out and play games together. It's awesome to see new relationships like this in our community."

The YMCA says the whole thing has been made possible through a $40,000 grant from YMCA Canada Innovation.

The tournaments bring together small groups of youth to compete in age-appropriate games such as Mario Kart and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

"When we launched the pilot, we hoped to break down the stigma surrounding video game culture and show how gaming and esports can have a positive impact on youth when done in a safe environment," said Tanya Connelly-Scott, YMCA Calgary's vice-president of experience.

"The grant from YMCA Canada goes a long way to support programming designed to meet the needs of youth in Calgary."

But the in-person events are just the next step in the YMCA's greater plan for the activity.

By the spring, it plans to establish leagues for players and, in the summer, it aims to open day camps for avid gamers.

More details about the tournaments, including how to register, can be found online.