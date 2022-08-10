Young Calgary girl missing from community of Rundle found safe

Calgary police say a young girl who went missing on Tuesday has been found.

The 11 year old was last seen in the 300 block of Rundlelawn Road N.E. at about 11:30 a.m.

Police said there was nothing to indicate foul play but the girl's family was concerned for her welfare.

Her disappearance didn't meet the threshold for an AMBER Alert, but police did work with the Missing Children Society of Canada to locate her.