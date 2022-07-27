Young Calgary golfer competes against the best in the world

At nine years old, Sedona Weitz made her first trip to the IMG Junior World Golf Championship in San Diego and managed to place 49th. She was grouped with other boys and girls her age and one year older.

"The experience was unimaginable," she said. "Lots of people from all over the world, different accents, different words, different names but the good thing about all this, we could take a cart (on the golf course) so we didn't have to walk because it was really hot there."

The outgoing junior golfer made a lot of new friends on the course during the tournament.

"I met someone from Oceanside, California from Japan, her name is Myumi," said Sedona. "Then I met someone from the Philippines, I think its Ariel, I'm not sure though, I also met someone from Mexico and another girl from Phoenix, another girl from Texas."

Sedona's mom Uyen Weitz said she enjoyed watching her daughter have fun in San Diego meeting exceptional young golfers from all over the world.

"Even though some of them didn't even speak English, they all could communicate and they all had fun and that was really special," said Uyen. "All of a sudden all the borders were just gone and you know, they can all get together and play a game that they all understood and love."

CONNECTING THE GOLF WORLD

In 1968, the San Diego Junior Golf Association founded the Junior World Golf Championship to connect young golfers from all parts of the world with the hope that it would build a greater understanding among people of different cultures and values.

The event attracted 475 junior golfers from seven countries and 20 states in its first year. Now the tournament has grown to 1250 participants, representing 56 countries and 42 states. The IMG Academy Junior World Golf Championships is now the largest international event in the world and is unique for its international representation and cultural diversity.

Sedona is a Maple Leaf Junior Tour player and in May qualified to represent Canada in San Diego. She's a sponsored junior at the Carnmoney Golf and Country Club and coached by PGA of Canada professional Tiffany Gordon.

"She's just got amazing hand eye coordination," said Gordon. "Amazing short game, you know, she's just got that gift of knowing where the ball is gonna go and she works at it."

Gordon sees herself as more of a motivational coach for Sedona who she's known from birth and has taught for the last six years.

"We work on impact, ball contact," Gordon said. "We work on a lot of just positivity, picking targets, swinging, she's very flexible you'll see when you see her golf swing, there's a lot going on."

CLUBHOUSE FIXTURE

Gordon says the youngster is a fixture at the course practicing, playing and even doing home work in the lounge. A few days ago Sedona was crowned club junior champion after shooting 92 two rounds in a row.

"She's got nationals coming up," said Gordon. "You don't mess with a whole bunch (of her technique), you just play the game and you have some fun with it and lots of drills and lots of things that she takes with her."

Coach and student are a good fit and stay in touch daily in person or via text messages. Their goal in the near future is distance. Gordon saw how far kids Sedona's age were driving the ball off the tee in San Diego.

"(Tiffany) is helping my game get better, making the perfect shots more perfect, just made me consistent," said Sedona. "Sometimes, especially with my three wood, I skull it a lot and she just taught me to hit down the ball."

Uyen supports her daughter's golf dream of one day playing in the LPGA and says a lot of people are instrumental in Sedona's young career.

"I'd really like to thank Carnmoney for supporting her and letting her be out here, giving her the opportunity to practice and play at their club," she said. "Because without them it would definitely be harder for us and of course Tiffany her coach ever since she could walk, you know without her support, not just as a golfing coach but as a life coach, we really are grateful to have her in our lives."