Young Canadians more anxious about debt, more likely to miss a bill payment: Equifax
Equifax Canada says young Canadians are more anxious about their personal debt and more likely to have missed a bill payment this year.
In a survey conducted in September, the agency says 36 per cent of younger adults reported having missed a bill payment this year, compared with 23 per cent overall.
Meanwhile, 52 per cent of those surveyed between the ages of 18 and 34 are anxious about their personal debt, compared with 39 per cent overall.
Equifax Canada says housing is a top concern for Canadians, with three in 10 respondents saying they’ve had to seek additional income in order to cover higher mortgage or rent payments.
Almost 20 per cent said they’re in a precarious financial situation and may need to move due to affordability issues.
The survey found younger Canadians are more likely to look into second or third jobs or ‘side hustles’ in order to meet their financial obligations.
-
Meet the B.C. scientist trying to solve the mystery of mind-controlling parasitic wormsA researcher at the University of British Columbia is working to figure out exactly how a type of parasite causes its insect hosts to enter bodies of water, where they usually drown.
-
Former care aide admits to scamming vulnerable seniorsA former care aide accused of scamming seniors has pleaded guilty to dozens of charges.
-
B.C. Hells Angel fighting extradition on N.Y. stock fraud chargesA British Columbia member of the Hells Angels is fighting his extradition to the United States to answer to charges of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering brought by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.
-
London police investigate apparent shooting after bullet hole found in homeLondon police are investigating an apparent shooting after a resident alerted officers to a bullet hole in a home Monday night.
-
Ottawa firefighter hurt battling garage fire in ManotickOttawa Fire Services says one firefighter was injured battling a garage fire in Manotick Tuesday afternoon.
-
'Don't take risks': Family highlights road safety following streak of fatal crashes in Sask.On Sept. 29, Kevin MacKinnon was driving home from his father's retirement party, when he was involved in a crash involving three vehicles.
-
Man charged after car crashes in Aldergrove with woman's legs hanging from doorDays after a car was driven into a policing office in B.C.'s Lower Mainland with a woman's legs hanging from the door, a suspect has been charged.
-
Cancellation of Saskatoon green cart contract came as a 'surprise,' company saysThe City of Saskatoon is going in a different direction with its green cart program after the company hired to process organics "defaulted" on the contract but the president of the company says he wants to set the record straight.
-
City staff to explore relocating proposed Ontario Place spa to Exhibition PlaceMembers of the city’s executive committee have voted in favour of exploring the possibility of building the proposed Therme spa and water park on Exhibition Place instead of Ontario Place.