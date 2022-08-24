Young child dies in farming accident in Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the death of a young child Tuesday evening at a farm in Kawartha Lakes, north of Omemee.

According to provincial police, officers and emergency services arrived at the farm in Emily Township to find the child trapped underneath a skid steer.

Police say the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a release issued Wednesday, provincial police noted the Office of the Chief Coroner is reviewing the information and stated, "At this point and time, the incident is being considered a tragic farming accident."

Police shared a link for farming families "as it is to recognize that children are vulnerable to farm dangers."