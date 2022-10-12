Young child suffers serious injuries after being struck by car in Borden-Carleton
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Producer
Andrea Jerrett
A young child is badly injured after being struck by a vehicle in Borden-Carleton, P.E.I.
The East Prince RCMP and local fire department responded to the collision on Dickie Road around 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Police say the child, who is under the age of five, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
No other details about the incident or the child were released.
There is no word on possible charges at this time.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
