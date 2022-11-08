Young children in N.S. eligible to receive Pfizer's infant COVID-19 vaccine

Children aged six months to four years in Nova Scotia are now eligible for Pfizer's infant COVID-19 vaccine.

The Nova Scotia government says children in this age group will require three doses of the Pfizer vaccine at least eight weeks apart to complete their primary series.

Moderna’s infant COVID-19 vaccine, which has been available since July, only requires two doses at least eight weeks apart.

“Other than the number of doses in each primary series, there is no substantial difference between the two vaccines. However, we want to make sure that parents have full information to help in their choice of vaccine,” said Nova Scotia Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang in a news release Tuesday.

“If your child hasn’t yet been vaccinated, there are plenty of appointments for both infant vaccines across the province. Your child should receive the same vaccine to complete their primary series.”

Parents and guardians can begin making appointments for the Pfizer shot on Tuesday.

Young children who have been infected with COVID-19 should wait eight weeks between infection and starting or completing their vaccine series.

The province recommends children six months to four years old wait at least 14 days before or after the COVID-19 vaccine to receive other routine pediatric vaccines.

In Nova Scotia, there are approximately 34,000 children in this age group.

MODERATELY TO SEVERELY IMMUNOCOMPROMISED CHILDREN

The province says moderately to severely immunocompromised children in this age group will require an additional dose to complete their primary series. This would mean three doses of the Moderna pediatric vaccine, and four doses of Pfizer's infant vaccine.

Health officials in Nova Scotia recommend these children get the Moderna infant vaccine, as it requires one less dose than Pfizer, and will provide protection earlier.

"However, it is safe for moderately to severely immunocompromised children to receive either Moderna or Pfizer vaccine," reads a release from the province.

Children six months to four years old who are moderately to severely immunocompromised and are getting the Moderna shot should wait at least four weeks between the first and second dose, and eight weeks between the second and third dose.

Children in this age group who are getting the Pfizer shot should wait at least four weeks between the first, second and third dose, and eight weeks between the third and fourth dose.

VACCINATIONS

As of Thursday, 81.9 per cent of Nova Scotians have had two or more doses of COVID-19 vaccine, 3.4 per cent have had one dose, and 14.7 per cent have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.