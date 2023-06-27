Young Devils add veteran Toffoli in draft-eve deal with Flames
The up-and-coming New Jersey Devils have acquired veteran forward Tyler Toffoli from the Calgary Flames for forward Yegor Sharangovich and a draft pick they recently acquired in a deal with Columbus.
Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the trade Tuesday evening, a day before the NHL entry draft in Nashville, Tenn.
The Devils will give the Flames the third-round pick they got from the Blue Jackets in the sign-and-trade deal that sent defenceman Damon Severson to Columbus.
Toffoli is entering the final year of a four-year deal he signed with Montreal. He carries a $4.5-million cap hit. Sharangovich was set to become a restricted free agent.
Toffoli is coming off a career year, with 34 goals, 39 assists and 73 points, with points and goals being his best. His 10 power-play goals were a career-best. The 31-year-old has 227 goals and 239 assists in 733 regular-season contests with Los Angeles, Vancouver, Montreal and Calgary.
He helped Los Angeles win its second Stanley Cup championship in 2014. He also appeared in a Cup final with Montreal in 2020-21.
Sharangovich was New Jersey’s fifth-round selection in 2018. In three seasons from 2020-21 to 2022-23, he appeared in 205 games, scoring 53 goals and 53 assists.
