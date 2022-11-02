Young driver accused of speeding nearly 60km/h over limit in The Blue Mountains

A young driver accused of travelling nearly 60 kilometres per hour above the speed limit faces a stunt driving charge.

Provincial police in Collingwood stopped the 20-year-old driver for allegedly speeding 138 kilometres per hour through an 80 zone in The Blue Mountains.

Police say the accused was also without a valid permit.

Under the Highway Traffic Act, stunt driving charges are accompanied by a 14-day vehicle impoundment and a 30-day licence suspension.