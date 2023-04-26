iHeartRadio

Young driver caught stunt driving in Bradford, Ont.


A police radar device shows driver clocked at 92 km/h. (South Simcoe Police Services)

A 26-year-old driver has lost their licence for 30 days after police caught the Barrie man allegedly driving 92 km/h through a 50 km/h zone on Holland Street West in Bradford Wednesday morning.

Police say the incident happened "as students headed to school."

The driver has been charged with stunt driving.

In addition, the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.  

