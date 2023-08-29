Young driver clocked speeding 181km/h on Hwy 400 charged with stunt driving

Police say they nabbed a young driver speeding well over the limit along the southbound lanes on Highway 400.

According to provincial police, the 18-year-old man from Etobicoke was clocked speeding 181 kilometres per hour at King Road in Vaughan.

The speeding offence resulted in an automatic stunt driving charge.

The man's licence was suspended for 30 days. Additionally, the vehicle he was driving was hauled off to the impound yard, where it will remain for 14 days at the owner's expense.