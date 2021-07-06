Young driver clocked speeding 189km/h in 80 zone: OPP

A young driver accused of speeding over 100km/h above the posted limit in Kawartha Lakes is charged with stunt driving.

Provincial police conducting radar on Highway 7 in Ops Township on Friday night say the vehicle was clocked at 189km/h in the 80km/h zone.

The 21-year-old driver's licence was suspended for seven days, and the vehicle was towed away to the impound yard for 14 days.

"Aggressive driving is dangerous and a leading causal factor in fatal motor vehicle collisions on OPP-patrolled roads," police said in a release.