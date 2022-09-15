Young driver going 67 km/h over the speed limit on Hwy. 417 charged with stunt driving

A young driver is facing several charges after being stopped going 67 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 417 east of Ottawa.

Ontario Provincial Police say an officer observed a driver going 177 km/h on Hwy. 417 at Rockdale Road. The speed limit on Hwy. 417 from Ottawa to the Quebec border is 110 km/h.

"Young driver stopped and arrested/charged with Stunt Driving, Improper Muffler, as well as Improper Tires and Operate Unsafe Vehicle," the OPP said.

The stunt driving charge includes a 30-day license suspension and the vehicle impounded for 14 days.

