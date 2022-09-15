Young driver going 67 km/h over the speed limit on Hwy. 417 charged with stunt driving
A young driver is facing several charges after being stopped going 67 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 417 east of Ottawa.
Ontario Provincial Police say an officer observed a driver going 177 km/h on Hwy. 417 at Rockdale Road. The speed limit on Hwy. 417 from Ottawa to the Quebec border is 110 km/h.
"Young driver stopped and arrested/charged with Stunt Driving, Improper Muffler, as well as Improper Tires and Operate Unsafe Vehicle," the OPP said.
The stunt driving charge includes a 30-day license suspension and the vehicle impounded for 14 days.
Young driver stopped and arrested / charged with Stunt Driving, Improper Muffler, as well as Improper Tires and Operate Unsafe Vehicle on Highway 417 at Rockdale Road. License suspended for 30 days, vehicle impounded for 14 days and plates seized. #RussellOPP, #StuntDriving. ^jm. pic.twitter.com/ApAfu82RPr— OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) September 15, 2022
