Young driver narrowly escapes stunt driving charges
CTVNews.ca Barrie Video Journalist
Catalina Gillies
South Simcoe Police say a young driver was just 3km/h away from receiving stunt driving charges in Innisfil Tuesday morning.
The 24-year-old motorist from Newmarket was clocked, going 127 km/h on Yonge Street and 5th line - a 80km/h zone.
"Slow down in winter driving conditions and do your part for #Roadsafety," said the service in a social media post on Tuesday.
Police say stunt driving charges come with a 14-day vehicle impoundment and a 30-day licence suspension.
-
Suspect drives into Vaughan Mills mall before robbing store: policeA suspect drove a vehicle through Vaughan Mills mall early Wednesday morning before reportedly breaking into a store.
-
Premier Doug Ford set to make Service Ontario announcement in BramptonPremier Doug Ford is set to make a Service Ontario announcement in Brampton this morning.
-
Why Reptilia must wait until April for council decision on exotic animalsReptilia took a small step forward but learned the finish line has moved farther away.
-
Ottawa Police Service, City of Ottawa introduce draft budgets todayThe city will lay out its multi-billion dollar spending plan for 2023 today before a whirlwind consultation period this month leading up to final approval March 1.
-
Black community looking for more engagement with Black History Month in Renfrew CountyAlgonquin College's Pembroke campus has events planned throughout February to celebrate and acknowledge Black History Month, and the county plans to highlight Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs.
-
-
'Get a f***ing hotel room': Anti-gay tirade in downtown Vancouver under investigationDisturbing video of a man berating a young couple with homophobic slurs in downtown Vancouver has triggered a police investigation – and prompted an outpouring of support for the victims.
-
High interest rates continue to impact home sales in Simcoe County & MuskokaHigher interest rates meant to cool down inflation have had a major impact on housing sales throughout much of Simcoe County and Muskoka, according to new data.
-
'It felt like home': Bo Horvat says goodbye to VancouverBo Horvat is saying goodbye to Vancouver and the Canucks after a decade in blue and green.