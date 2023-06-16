Young driver's licence suspended, truck towed for alleged stunt performance

A young driver in Owen Sound will be without his licence for one month after allegedly performing a stunt with his pickup truck at an eastside location.

Police charged the 19-year-old with racing a motor vehicle under the Highway Traffic Act.

The accused's truck was towed to the impound yard, where it will remain for 14 days at the registered owner's expense due to the charge.

He is scheduled to appear in court later next month.

As a first offender, if convicted, he could receive a minimum fine of $2,000, plus a driver's licence suspension of between one to three years, six demerit points and up to six months in jail.

The laws in Ontario for stunt driving/racing apply to roads, parking lots, beach areas, parks, bike paths or trails, farm fields, and sports fields.