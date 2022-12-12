Young driver tries to escape Saskatoon police in stolen car
A 17-year-old boy faces a number of charges after trying to escape from the police in a stolen vehicle on Monday morning.
Patrol officers spotted the youth driving a white Kia that was reported stolen just after midnight on Dec. 12, according to a Saskatoon police news release.
The police tried to conduct a traffic stop but the driver took off, the release said.
Police said the youth left the city westbound and the pursuit was handed over to the Corman Park Police.
The young driver got stuck in the snow and attempted to flee on foot down Range Road 3071, the police said, at which point the Saskatoon police brought a dog to track him.
The boy faces charges for evading police, dangerous operation of a vehicle, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and breach of probation.
