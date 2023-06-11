Young entrepreneurs show off their creativity at regional children’s business fair
From lemonade stands to clothing companies, dozens of young entrepreneurs were at Tapestry Hall in Cambridge on Sunday for the second annual Waterloo Region Children’s Business Fair.
More than 75 business owners participated in the one-day event, aimed at giving children the opportunity to launch their own start-up business.
With the age requirement set at 17 years old or younger, some of the young entrepreneurs haven’t even started high school yet.
“I sell custom apparel. Mostly Disney related because Disney is a really iconic character. A lot of kids love them,” said 13-year-old Ireoluwa Olabisi.
Participants got a taste for business as they were asked to develop a brand, create a product or service, and then build a marketing strategy before opening for customers at the market on Sunday.
There was also a bigger lesson.
“Taking something very small, learning that you have a community to support you and to grow beyond,” said Megan Gallinger, an organizer of the fair.
More than $1,000 in grants and prizes were awarded to participants.
