Young family displaced by house fire

A young family is looking for a new place to live after the home they were renting went up in flames.

Fire crews were called to a home in Wroxeter, Ont. Saturday morning.

Crews were able to contain the blaze to the single home, but in the end nothing was left of the residence.

There’s no official word on what started the fire, but it’s not considered suspicious according to Huron County OPP.

The young family is uninjured and members of the community are currently helping them find lodging and clothing.