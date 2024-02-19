Young fans of the Guelph Storm takeover Sleeman Centre on Family Day
Five young fans of the Guelph Storm ran the show on Monday, taking on very important positions on Family Day.
It was all part of the second ever Kids Takeover at the Sleeman Centre, as the Storm faced off against the Sudbury Wolves.
Kids ages 8 to 11 got to try out different roles from equipment manager to general manager, head coach, play by play and PA announcer.
“I announce the goals and the goals against,” said Henry Brodie.
The kids got a front row seat to the action and went face to face with their favourite players.
“I get to meet the storm players and I can have fun,” said Dylan Miller who was head coach for the day.
Miller, 9, had to set the tone ahead of puck drop and read the lineup ahead of the game. Miller even had an inspiring pre-game speech to get the players in the zone.
“It’s a great way to get them involved and let them know there’s other ways to stay in hockey or in sport that doesn’t mean on the field of play. There’s so much you can do to continue with your dreams,” said Lisa Della Mattia, community relations coordinator of the Guelph Storm.
The storm couldn’t pull through with the win, ultimately falling to Sudbury 4-1. But the experience left a permanent impression on the next generation.
