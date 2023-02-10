Young female hockey players compete in fun-filled Pink Cup for cancer awareness

Four public school board girl's hockey teams faced off against four Catholic school board teams to raise awareness for cancer research and have a few laughs.

The annual Pink Cup returned to the ice in Barrie after a pandemic hiatus.

Parents and players agree the day is full of fun and less about winning.

"We get to play against our teammates and friends from school," said Grade 11 student Jordan Redden.

The Pink Cup was established a few years ago to provide young female hockey players with the opportunity to compete against players from other schools.

"We absolutely love it. It's a full day at the rink. They play four games and get to play against their friends. It's a fun atmosphere and even better if they win," said organizer Keith Ellis.

If the games end in a tie after regulation, the players proceed to a shootout.

"The best part for me is watching the camaraderie. The fist pumps, the hugs after a goal it's different from the competitive league. There's less pressure. They are just out there having fun and enjoying each other as friends, not as competitors," noted mom Lisa Loucks.

With the high cost of rink ice, raising money for cancer research has been a challenge for the Pink Cup. Instead, money raised now covers ice costs, and the focus is on raising awareness.

The organizers are eager for the Pink Cup to return next year.