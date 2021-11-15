Young girl attacked by pack of dogs in Shamattawa: Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP say a young girl is in hospital with serious injuries after she was attacked by a pack of dogs in Shamattawa over the weekend.
-
Almost 600 City of Ottawa staff, 58 OC Transpo drivers to be placed on leave under mandatory vaccination policyThe City of Ottawa says nearly 600 employees will be placed on leave for failing to comply with the city's mandatory vaccination policy.
-
Sudbury's health unit reports 87 new COVID-19 cases MondayIn its first update since Friday, Public Health Sudbury & Districts reported 87 COVID-19 cases Monday, most of them centred in Greater Sudbury.
-
Woman rescued from freezing river in Prince AlbertAn 18-year-old woman was pulled from the North Saskatchewan river Saturday morning by another 18-year-old woman.
-
Firefighters conduct 'tactical evacuation' at Vancouver Island campground due to floodingFirefighters evacuated the Cedar Grove RV Park and Campground on Monday as rising floodwaters threatened residents near Qualicum Beach, B.C.
-
New technology at Winnipeg care home projecting games, puzzles and experiences for residentsOne Winnipeg care home is now home to a new piece of technology that brings games, puzzles and interactive experiences to its residents.
-
Rogers cellphone customers may have trouble calling 911: Winnipeg policeThe Winnipeg Police Service is informing the public that some Rogers cellphone customers may have trouble trying to reach 911 on Monday afternoon.
-
Ottawa must consult provinces on emissions cap for oil, gas industry: Alberta premierAlberta Premier Jason Kenney warned the federal government on Monday that it must consult with the provinces as Ottawa moves on plans to implement a cap on emissions from the oil and gas sector.
-
15 per cent of Saskatoon city workers are opting not to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccinationMonday marks the deadline for City of Saskatoon employees to submit their proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
-
Blocked highways and a boil-water advisory: On this day 15 years ago, there was another major storm in B.C.As roads flood, mudslides block highways, areas are evacuated and people sit in the dark, British Columbians may remember this isn't the province's first major storm on this day.