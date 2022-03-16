Young girl attacked by stranger on her way to school: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police are warning the public after receiving a report that a young girl in the Fort Richmond neighbourhood was grabbed from behind by a man who pulled her to the ground and tried to drag her away.

Police said investigators were told the girl, who is middle-school-aged between Grade 6 and Grade 8, was walking along Greencrest Avenue towards Ulster Street, heading to school on Monday between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. As she was walking, police said an unknown man came up from behind her, pulled her to the ground and began dragging her.

The girl was able to kick herself free from the man who then ran away, police said. She was able to make it home safely and police were called. Police said the girl did not need medical attention.

Police said the school division has sent out a notification advising the community of the assault.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s to 30s, around 5’10” to 6’0” in height with an average build. He was wearing a dark hoodie, dark baggy jeans, and a toque. Police said his overall appearance was "unkempt and dirty" and he wore a black COVID-19 face mask.

Anyone who may have seen this man or have any information about the assault is asked to call the Child Investigations Unit at 204-986-3296.

Const. Dani McKinnon said hearing about an incident like this is very alarming.

She said police don't know any further motivation for the attack at this time, noting everything that happened would be considered an assault.

"We do believe that somebody may have inadvertently seen something because we have provided this description and that's really what we are looking for," said McKinnon.

She said there are a lot of homes, schools and businesses in the area and is hoping someone might have caught something on a security camera or doorbell camera.

"It's very disturbing, it's scary. Parents will have to use their own judgment. Perhaps kids can start walking together."

Ted Fransen, superintendent of education and CEO of the Pembina Trails School division, told CTV News he can't comment on the incident or investigation, though he said the division has a long-standing association with the Canadian Centre for Child Protection and the Kids in the Know program.

"We were very relieved to learn that our student is safe and unharmed," he said in an email.

Winnipeg police said if parents want more information for safety education, they should visit Kids in the Know, which is the Canadian Centre for Child Protection's national program.