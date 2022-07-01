Young girl killed in ATV crash in Val-des-Monts, Que.

A young girl died in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Val-des-Monts, Que.

The MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police responded to the single-vehicle crash at approximately 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say two girls were riding on the ATV when it struck a tree. Investigators believe a loss of control of the vehicle was the cause of the crash.

The second young girl is being treated for serious injuries.