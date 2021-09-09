Young girl saved from Lake Huron in Goderich, Ont.
A seven-year-old girl was saved from Lake Huron in Goderich, Ont. over the Labour Day long weekend.
Huron County OPP is crediting a Goderich man for making the rescue on Saturday around 10:05 a.m.at Rotary Cove Beach after the girl was caught in the wind and currents, getting blown away from shore on a toy inflatable.
According to police, the child was unable to get to shore on her own and the family members she was with were not strong enough swimmers to bring her back in.
Fortunately, a 20-year-old Goderich man who was out for a walk, realized what was happening. He was able to swim out to the girl and safely tow her back into shore.
The OPP is reminding beach-goers that officers have responded to several drownings this year and this event could have certainly ended up in a fatality had it not been for the life-saving actions of the man.
Open Water Safety Tips from the OPP
- Never underestimate the power of currents. A boater, swimmer or wader in open water who underestimates the power of currents can be swept away instantly.
- Open water is very different than swimming in a pool - distance is deceiving, and you often have to contend with cold water, waves, currents, drop offs, sandbars, water visibility, undertows, and underwater obstacles.
- Always swim with a buddy and check the weather conditions before venturing into the water.
- Be aware of currents, water temperature, and depth when swimming in open water.
- Wind and waves frequently come up suddenly, posing a major threat for swimmers and boaters far from sheltered waters in lakes. Advance verification and ongoing observation of weather conditions is essential.
- Obey signs and signals (such as flags) posted on the beach which indicate whether the water is safe to enter.
- Lifejackets are like seat belts - they only work if you wear them, and wear them properly.
- It's not enough to have a lifejacket on board. It is unrealistic and unsafe to assume that a boater will be able to retrieve and properly secure a flotation device while falling overboard, capsizing or colliding with another boat or object.