Young girl steps on wood board studded with nails, Saugeen Shores police investigating

Saugeen Shores police are investigating after a young girl stepped on a wooden board covered in nails while walking on the beach in Port Elgin, Ont. earlier this week.

According to a Facebook post from the Saugeen Shores Police Service, on Oct. 23 police were called to the Port Elgin Main Beach.

Officers learned that a young girl had been walking along the beach when she stepped on a wooden board covered in nearly two dozen protruding nails.

Saugeen Shores police say the board was hidden in the sand along an area of beach that receives a lot of foot traffic.

Police attended the scene and spoke to the people involved, and say there are no other reported incidents in relation to this event.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saugeen Shores Police Service at (519) 832-2500.