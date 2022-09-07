Young girl in 'stable' condition after ATV crash
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Content Producer
Kristylee Varley
OPP say the condition of a young girl sent to hospital after a crash involving an ATV has stabilized.
The 12-year-old girl was initially sent to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries but police say she has since been transferred to the Children's Hospital of Michigan.
First responders answered a call around 6 p.m. on Tuesday on a property near Dunn Road in Colchester.
According to police, a group of young people were riding off-road vehicles together when a 12-year-old female, who was part of their group, was struck by an ATV on a commonly used trail.
OPP from various divisions are assisting in the investigation and police say updated will be provided when they become available.
-
Police seek man after youth sexually assaulted in View Royal, B.C.Police are investigating after a youth was sexually assaulted at a park in View Royal, B.C., in the early hours of Tuesday morning. West Shore RCMP say the victim, a girl between the ages of 14 and 16, was at View Royal Park at 60 Pheasant Lane when the assault occurred.
-
Dozens of Vancouver kids excluded from playing soccer over ‘a lot of pettiness’At least 70 Vancouver kids and their parents were stunned when their teams were unceremoniously taken off the soccer schedule for the upcoming season.
-
BC Ferries cancels major sailings due to 'adverse weather'BC Ferries cancelled four sailings between Vancouver and Victoria on Wednesday due to "adverse weather" conditions.
-
Cochrane senior wins $75K lotto prizeMoses Hookimaw of Cochrane is $75,000 richer after winning the top prize with Instant Emoji.
-
Historic Lockheed plane donated to Royal Aviation Museum in WinnipegThe Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada landed a new addition on Wednesday to add to its permanent collection and the model has a bit of history.
-
Peter Whitmore, who abducted and abused boys in Saskatchewan, denied paroleA pedophile who kidnapped and repeatedly sexually assaulted two boys in an abandoned Saskatchewan house in 2006 has been denied parole.
-
Ottawa police looking for car spotted near Labour Day shooting sceneOttawa police are asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle that was spotted near the scene of a shooting late Monday that injured two people, one of them critically.
-
1 dead, 2 injured after 'random' attacks in north Edmonton, police asking residents to shelter in placePolice are asking residents, drivers, and pedestrians in the area of Hermitage Road and Henry Avenue NW to shelter in place because there is a male in the area with an edged weapon.
-
$50,000 burger heist under investigation in PuslinchA stolen tractor-trailer has been recovered, but the $50,000 worth of 1/4lb beef patties that was inside is still missing, according to Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police.