Young hound mix looking for his forever home
This week's Take Me Home Tuesday features Def Lepperd, an energetic coonhound who is about a year and a half old.
Like the band he shares a name with, Def Lepperd is a true rock star that loves to be the centre of attention, according to staff at Ontario SPCA Sudbury & District Animal Shelter.
The shelter is looking for a home that can keep up with his high energy and stimulate his brain and body.
He loves toys, rolling in grass, walking on the beach and morning cuddles.
Def Lepperd was transferred from North Carolina, the SPCA's Alex Binns told CTV News in an interview Tuesday.
With some obedience training and a little bit of work, Binns said he could be a great companion for a hunter.
To find out if Def Lepperd could be a good match for your household, contact the Sudbury SPCA at 705-566-9582.
SASSY UPDATE
After being featured on last week's Take Me Home Tuesday, Sassy, a 12-year-old domestic longhair cat was adopted.
Currently, there are many cats and two puppies waiting to be adopted in Sudbury. Find more information here.
Take the Meet Your Match quiz to help find an animal with behaviour and interests that be right for you.
-
'An honest mistake': house in Steinbach built too close to neighbour allowed to stayA home in Steinbach that was built too close to a neighbour is allowed to stay where it is, after city council said the builder made an 'honest mistake.'
-
Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; U.S. Open nextSerena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing 'the countdown has begun' on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night.
-
Trump's angry words spur warnings of real violenceA growing number of ardent Donald Trump supporters seem ready to strike back against the FBI or others who they believe go too far in investigating the former U.S. president.
-
How Australia's deepest cave was discoveredSmart and seven fellow members of the all-volunteer Southern Tasmanian Caverneers (STC) group have officially mapped and measured their country's deepest known cave, which clocks in at 401 vertical metres (1,315 feet).
-
Break-in, attempted child abduction under investigation in AbbotsfordPolice in Abbottsford say a man broke into a home and tried to pull a child out of a ground-floor bedroom window Monday night.
-
Elon Musk says he is buying Manchester UnitedTesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday he was buying football club Manchester United.
-
Plan to demolish Saint John heritage building stirs debateThe proposed demolition of an uptown Saint John heritage building, owned by J.D. Irving Ltd., is stirring cheers and jeers ahead of a final vote by city council.
-
Metric concert at Conexus Arts Centre cancelled over 'logistical production issues'Canadian rock band Metric has cancelled its show in Regina on Friday, according to the Conexus Arts Centre's website.
-
'A long journey': Historic flour mill in Yorkton opens to publicYorkton’s historic brick flour mill opened to the public on Tuesday.