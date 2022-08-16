Young hound mix looking for his forever home

This week's Take Me Home Tuesday features Def Lepperd, an energetic coonhound who is about a year and a half old.

Like the band he shares a name with, Def Lepperd is a true rock star that loves to be the centre of attention, according to staff at Ontario SPCA Sudbury & District Animal Shelter.

The shelter is looking for a home that can keep up with his high energy and stimulate his brain and body.

He loves toys, rolling in grass, walking on the beach and morning cuddles.

Def Lepperd was transferred from North Carolina, the SPCA's Alex Binns told CTV News in an interview Tuesday.

With some obedience training and a little bit of work, Binns said he could be a great companion for a hunter.

To find out if Def Lepperd could be a good match for your household, contact the Sudbury SPCA at 705-566-9582.

SASSY UPDATE

After being featured on last week's Take Me Home Tuesday, Sassy, a 12-year-old domestic longhair cat was adopted.

Currently, there are many cats and two puppies waiting to be adopted in Sudbury. Find more information here.

Take the Meet Your Match quiz to help find an animal with behaviour and interests that be right for you.