Young male drivers admit to driving under the influence, MADD survey finds

A Mothers Against Drunk Driving survey this spring of 3,000 motorists found that men aged 18-35 drive more often than other groups after consuming alcohol, cannabis or other drugs.

Timmins Police officials said Wednesday that they're not surprised by the results.

“It’s spot on," said Marc Depatie, communications co-ordinator of the Timmins Police Service.

"It does accurately predict the fact that overwhelmingly, young males are significantly overrepresented in criminal code impaired driving offences."

Seventeen per cent of respondents said they drove at least once while impaired and had passengers with them in the last six months.

Nearly half reported using cannabis within the last month and 16 per cent of those individuals admitted to driving high.

“I mean we’re happy obviously that they’re answering them as honestly as they are," said Amy Mulryan, president of the MADD Timmins.

"I think it really goes to show that there are certain demographics and age groups that really don’t think that driving impaired --whether it be by alcohol or drugs -- is a big deal.”

MADD said it's not just young men who are driving drunk or high, but it is that age group that's consistently showing higher rates.

“It really opens up an opportunity for us as a group to sit down and really focus on where our next awareness campaigns will be," said Mulryan.

"How we can work with the community in targeting this particular age group."

“There seems to be some form of disconnect reaching this particular demographic of the population. They are placing themselves at risk," added Depatie.

MADD Canada said one out of 10 respondents said driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol was not a big deal.