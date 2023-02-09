Young man accused of theft, brandishing firearm arrested in Orillia

Police arrested a young man accused of brandishing a firearm when confronted for allegedly stealing from a store in Orillia over the weekend.

Provincial police say the 19-year-old from Ramara Township filled a shopping cart with various items at a Murphy Road store Saturday afternoon and left without paying.

According to OPP, when a staff member stopped the accused in the parking lot, he showed a firearm concealed under his clothing and fled the scene before officers arrived.

The accused was later identified and taken into custody by the Orillia Street Crime Unit.

He is currently in police custody until his scheduled court appearance on Monday.