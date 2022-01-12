Young mother and business owner gets lucky with Lucky Lines
A $10 Christmas gift has turned into $50,000 for a Bothwell, Ont., woman.
Brittany Smith, a 31-year-old mother said her father-in-law gave her one of the holiday instant gift packs.
“He’s been buying tickets for me for Christmas for the past eight years,” she said. “This one was the LUCKY LINES ticket in the GIFT PACK.”
Smith says she played the ticket while she was somewhat distracted and didn’t even realize she had won.
“When I scanned the ticket using the OLG app and saw the prize amount, my husband and I looked at each other in disbelief then I called my in-laws right away.”
As a self-employed hair stylist, Brittany says her business has been deeply impacted by the pandemic.
“I have a young family and I want to take some of this money to spoil ourselves and our kids,” she said. “I want to add some joy and celebration into the ongoing pandemic experience our family has had.”
The winning ticket was purchased at Inwood Grocery and Variety on Inwood Road in Inwood.
-
Initial worries about London’s golf course homeless shelter have not materializedLike a golfer making the turn after the ninth hole, this week marks the halfway point for the temporary winter shelter at Fanshawe Golf Course.
-
Low vaccination rates for children in Southern AlbertaAs COVID-19 cases continue to climb, doctors and other Lethbridge residents are asking those who haven't vaccinated their children to do so to help protect them and everyone else.
-
77 employees at four city-run long-term care homes in Ottawa test positive for COVID-19The city of Ottawa is looking for student placements and new staff to help fill critical staffing positions after six per cent of staff at the four city-run long-term care homes tested positive for COVID-19.
-
'It's right across the board': Sask. reports record number of overdose deaths in 2021Marie Agioritis' son is one of the nearly 1,500 people believed to have died of an overdose in Saskatchewan in the last six years
-
Fake email addresses can help protect your privacy onlineTo protect your privacy and limit spam, there are now websites that generate temporary or fake e-mails that can be used once and then discarded.
-
Sudbury daycare closes due to COVID-19 casesDue to multiple confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases, Discovery Early Learning & Care’s Holy Trinity site in Greater Sudbury will be closed until at least Monday.
-
Carleton University announces Steve Sumarah no longer football team head coachCarleton University is searching for new head football coach following the departure of Steve Sumarah.
-
Manitoba keeping eight-week interval between COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11: ReimerChildren in Manitoba still need to wait eight weeks between their first and second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the province confirmed on Wednesday.
-
SIU clears Chatham-Kent police officers in man's deathOntario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has found no grounds to charge two Chatham-Kent police officers in connection with the death of a man who passed away in hospital days after being arrested.