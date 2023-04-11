Young musicians take centre stage at Barrie Kiwanis Music Festival's 40th anniversary celebration

The Barrie Kiwanis Music Festival kicked off its 40th season Tuesday afternoon with more than 500 young musicians and performers lined up.

The festival runs for the next three weeks and showcases talent in piano, strings, musical theatre, and voice.

"We are having our first live music festival since 2019. Our 2020 festival was outright cancelled because of the pandemic, and 2021 and 2022, we were fortunate to be able to run a virtual festival, but in the music game, there is nothing like live music, so it's so wonderful to be back live," said Lise Buelow, the festival director.

The festival is not only a chance for young musicians to perform but also an opportunity for them to work with professionals in their respective fields.

For 14-year-old Maddison Wilkey, a student and musician, the festival is a chance to gain valuable experience. "I'm very excited because I love performing, and it's a great opportunity to get feedback on my pieces."

The festival will culminate in the Spirit of Music Showcase Concert Finale on Saturday, May 6, at Hiway Church on Anne Street North in Barrie.

Complete information on dates, times, locations and performances is available here.