A Maritime family is recovering after an incident that changed their lives.

Jessica Baker and Kyle Rice were seriously injured in a head-on collision and the driver of the other vehicle is charged with drunk driving.

Baker, Rice, and their families are taking things day-by-day and Saturday will mark one week since it happened.

"I think under the circumstances they're doing well," said Benita Goertzen, Jessica's step-mom. "I can certainly contribute that to the outpour of support."

The young couple was rushed to hospital late Saturday afternoon after a car travelling on the wrong side of the road in Dartmouth crashed into them head-on.

Police say 18-year-old Brandon James Crombie is facing a number of charges related to the crash -- including, impaired driving.

Baker's step-mom says they are grateful to the strangers who stopped at the scene to help.

"We're thinking that it's going to take months before they're able to come home," Goertzen said. "I don't have a specific timeline, but I know that Jessica has been moved out of the ICU and she's currently a little bit closer to Kyle's room as well."

COMMUNITY HAS RALLIED AROUND COUPLE

The couple's community in Eastern Passage has rallied around them.

Tradesmen and community members are doing repairs and renovations to their home free of charge and local businesses, are stepping up to raise money for the pair.

"We have put all of our Valentine's stock on sale and all proceeds from any of Valentine's products will go directly to support Jessica and Kyle through their journey of recovery," said store owner Carolyn Laybolt.

Just down the road, a pizza shop was preparing for a busy night on Friday as all employees pledged to donate their tips to help the young couple -- and the owner says she will match the amount raised.

"They are a part of this community, and as everyone knows, the Passage community always jumps to help, whether they know the person or not," said pizza shop owner Nada Toulany."Secondly they are our customers."

Toulany says they've already received phone calls from as far as Vancouver from people wanting to help and donate to this young couple as a go through a difficult time.

In a statement to CTV News, the 24-year-old Baker and 26-year-old Rice share a message of thanks to their supporters.

Baker writes: "I don’t really know what to say other than we are extremely grateful to everyone for all the help and support!"

Rice adds: "I’m so touched by the outreach from everyone. From the kind messages, to the GoFundMe, all the fundraisers and everyone helping with anything they can. Thank you everyone for the support!"

"It speaks to the generosity of Nova Scotians and I think that message needs to be really clear," Goertzen said.