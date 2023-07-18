Young offender in Chapleau charged with sex assault, uttering threats

In a disturbing case, a 15-year-old from Chapleau is facing sex assault and other charges involving a victim under the age of 16.

Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Monday they were called at 8 p.m. July 12 about a threats occurrence at a residence on Pine Street in Chapleau.

Following an investigation, the teen was charged with sexual assault of someone younger than age 16, multiple counts of uttering threats and two counts each of failing to comply with a release order and failing to comply with a probation order.

The youth was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in July 2023 in Chapleau.