Young offender in North Bay charged following Thursday afternoon standoff

A young offender has been charged in connection with a standoff Thursday afternoon on Ski Club Road in North Bay.

The North Bay Police service said in a news release Friday they received a call around 1:30 p.m. about an assault at a residence in the 700 block of the road.

"The suspect was reported to be armed with a firearm," police said.

North Bay Police restricted access to Ski Club Road and asked residents to shelter in place. Officers were supported by the North Bay Police Service’s emergency response team and a crisis negotiator.

"During the incident, a member of the North Bay Police Service discharged a non-lethal Anti-Riot Weapon Enfield (ARWEN)," the release said.

"Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit was notified and has invoked their mandate to investigate."

The young offender has been charged with uttering threats, assault, weapons possession and failing to comply with a release order.

"The accused is currently in custody pending a bail hearing at the North Bay Courthouse," police said.

"As the Special Investigations Unit was notified and has invoked its mandate, the NBPS will not be able to provide any further information."